Kash Doll Goes Instagram Official With Tracy T

The ‘Ice Me Out’ raptress finally confirms her relationship with her new boyfriend after he shares a video of them sitting next to each other on a boat in what appears to be Miami.

Kash Doll is officially off the single market. Having sparked romance rumors with Tracy T after being caught on camera vacationing together, the “Ice Me Out” raptress finally made their relationship Instagram official.

The 29-year-old beauty posted on Instagram a picture of her and her new man on Monday, March 22. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, “i might as well post my own pics now.. thanks @theshaderoom #dolcegabbana.” She has since, however, deleted the snap.

Kash, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, then turned to Instagram Story to put out another photo of her with Tracy. Alongside the image where the lovebirds were staring into each other’s eyes, she simply raved, “Cartier stare.”

Kash Doll shared a picture of her with new beau Tracy T.

Kash’s posts came after The Shade Room shared on its Instagram account a video of her and her boyfriend sitting next to each other on a boat in what appeared to be Miami. The clip was initially put out by the “Choices” rapper on his own Instagram page. In the original post, he penned in the caption, “Vibed out, never dried out…..”

Before being an item with Tracy, the “For Everybody” femcee was linked romantically to French Montana in December 2020 after they were caught getting flirty to one another on Instagram. In July the same year, she informed her fans that she was engaged to R&B singer Omarion.

Taking to her Twitter account at that time, Kash declared, “Me and Omarion is happily engaged.” Upon learning that her tweet had sparked a debate whether her statement was true, she has since taken down the post.

Kash has been in romantic relationships with some rappers in the past. One in particular was Tory Lanez, whom she broke up with after less than a year of dating. As for Omarion, he dated Apryl Jones and share two children together. After calling it quits in 2016, the former couple has since been co-parenting their kids.