Justin Bieber Sets Record Straight on Rose Tattoo Rumored to Be Selena Gomez Tribute

When celebrating the release of his newest album ‘Justice,’ the ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ hitmaker finally shares the story behind a number of his favorite body arts collection.

Justin Bieber has set the record straight on speculations that his neck tattoo was a tribute to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. When sharing the story behind some of his favorite inks collection in a magazine interview, the “One Less Lonely Girl” hitmaker revealed the real meaning of his rose body art.

In a feature piece published by Vogue Magazine on Monday, March 22, the 27-year-old finally took the time to open up about the rose tattoo which he rarely speaks about. Revealing that it was actually a reminder of self-acceptance, he stated, “The rose on my neck from Dr. Woo reminds me that even though I’m flawed, beauty shines even through our rough edges.”

Aside from the rose ink, the “Yummy” singer further talked about the meaning behind his animal tattoos. One of his most sentimental designs was the bear. “The bear, which I got in New Zealand, represents rest,” he spilled. “As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained.”

On the tattoo that emotionally affected him, the husband of Hailey Baldwin revealed that his lion tattoo, which is placed on the upper left side of his chest, symbolized him “being bold, courageous, strong!” He then told the outlet that the ink, which was done by tattoo artist Bang Bang, also represents “having a heart of a lion.”

Additionally, Justin talked about another one of his neck tattoos. “I also love the bird on my neck that I got from Dr. Woo. It’s a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have – to fly above all of the bulls**t,” the singer, who shot to stardom with the hit single “Baby”, explained.

The bird tattoo is not the only body art Justin has that represents his religious beliefs. “The cross in the middle of my chest is a symbol of my faith and a reminder of what Jesus endured to rectify all that was broken,” the “Stuck with U” singer dished.