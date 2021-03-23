Justin Bieber Reveals How Inconsistent Family Life During Childhood Helps Him Change Priorities

Instagram

The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker is determined to have a strong relationship with his wife Hailey Baldwin because he had a difficult childhood after his parent separated.

Justin Bieber has prioritised quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber because he never had a “consistent family” growing up.

The couple wed in 2018 and the pop superstar admits having someone he can always rely on has been truly life-changing, as his parents separated when he was a kid and he was primarily raised by his mother Pattie Mallette and his grandparents.

Since finding love with Hailey, he’s made sure to separate his personal time from his career because his home life has never been more enjoyable.

Speaking on SiriusXM, he said, “I think boundaries for me have been so pivotal in my growth as a human and just my nos being just as powerful as my yeses and knowing when to say no to certain things has been so helpful in my growth.”

“Just, you know, ‘Hey, I’m going to turn off at this time.’ I’m not gonna make certain decisions past six o’clock… I’m just going to spend time with my wife, whether it’s watching movies or whatever that looks like, but just prioritising my family…”

“I never had a consistent family life,” Justin shared. “It was kind of all over the place growing up. So finally having that predictability and reliability and someone who I love and trust has been so monumental.”

The relationship has also had a big impact on his songwriting, which has matured a lot since bursting on to the music scene as a teen.

He added, “It’s definitely different from growing up and just wanting to make music because I really loved it. I was kinda thrown into the industry, but I made a decision to want to follow my dreams and at 13, 14 when I started, I didn’t really know what love was, I didn’t know who I was.”

“And so I sang about what I thought it was, but, you know, as I grow up, love kind of takes new shapes and meanings and yeah, so it’s definitely just a lot different.”

Justin released his latest album, “Justice“, last week (19Mar21).