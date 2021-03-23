Josh Gordon working toward NFL comeback

Josh Gordon is currently working towards his comeback in the NFL, as he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he is currently training in Washington in the hopes of eventually getting another opportunity from a team.

“There’s no quit in me, at least I’m thankful for that, and knowing how to get back on track has been my strong suit,” Gordon told Schefter.

To get another shot, Gordon will first need to earn another reinstatement from the NFL, as his previous reinstatement was rescinded in January. He then joined the Fan Controlled Football league last month, teaming up with former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel on the Zappers.

“I know I have a lot to offer, a lot of knowledge about the game and a lot of experience. I’m not going to tarnish that or throw that away and disrespect myself,” he said.

Gordon has had a complicated career in the NFL. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented pass-catchers in the league, but he has struggled to stay on the field due to his behavior off it. Gordon was named an All-Pro in just his second season in the league but missed most of his third season after being suspended for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He ended up getting suspended for two seasons and has been trying to get his career back on track since, to mixed results.