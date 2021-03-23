John McAfee’s bodyguard pleads not guilty to role in crypto scams worth $13m By Cointelegraph

John McAfee’s bodyguard pleads not guilty to role in crypto scams worth $13m
A former navy seal and bodyguard to the banged-up abroad McAfee antivirus software founder, John McAfee, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he was involved in two wholesale crypto scams that duped investors out of roughly $13 million.
Jimmy Gale Watson Jr, the former executive advisor of the “McAfee Team” — a website offering crypto tips endorsed by John McAfee, was arrested in Texas on March 4. Watson faces charges of allegedly defrauding investors through cryptocurrency scams, money laundering, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit commodities and securities fraud.
