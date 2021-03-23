Joe Biden pushes for gun control after two mass shootings in a week

US President Joe Biden has signalled his intention to introduce stricter gun regulations in the wake of two mass shootings in a week.

The president suggested he would take executive action to bypass Congress in a bid to tighten America’s notoriously slack gun regulations.

Joe Biden looks out the window of Marine One as it takes off the White House south lawn. (AP)

“As president I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep people safe,” Mr Biden said.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future.

“This is not and should not be a partisan issue – it is an American issue.”

He also pushed to bring back a ban on assault weapons, something he successfully achieved as a senator in the 1990s.

“I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was a law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings,” Mr Biden said.

Police outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday in Boulder, Colorado. (AP)

Gun control legislation has already passed the House of Representatives, but faces a steeper climb in the Senate.

Despite gun control being massively popular in the United States, opposition from Republican legislators had stopped any reform in its tracks.

Joe Biden has called for gun reform. (AP)

To pass gun control legislation in the Senate, Mr Biden would need every Democrat as well as 10 of the 50 Republican votes.

Already Republican senators have announced their opposition.

“The Democrats who want to take away the guns from those potential victims would create more victims of crimes, not less,” Senator Ted Cruz said.