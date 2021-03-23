Jill Duggar Claims She Hasn’t Visited Family’s ‘Big House’ for Years Due to ‘Lot of Triggers’

Instagram

The ’19 Kids and Counting’ alum shares in a new YouTube video that she hasn’t been to her parents’ house in a couple of years, adding that COVID-19 restriction also contributes to that.

Jill Duggar indeed has distanced herself from the Duggar family. The former “Counting On” star admits in a new YouTube video that she hasn’t been to her parents’ house in a couple of years because it has “a lot of triggers.”

“We haven’t actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years, other than once, like, to check the mail,” Jill shared in the YouTube Q&A video which she shared on Sunday, March 21. The house refers to the “Big House” where her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar live.

The 29-year-old TV personality went on to say, “[In] this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental, emotional health and all of that. Our threshold–we like to call it–is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us, with a lot going on in our own lives.” Her husband Derick Dillard then added, “There’s a lot of triggers there.”

Jill also blamed COVID-19 for one of the reasons why she didn’t get to visit her childhood home. “COVID just makes it a lot harder right now, with trying to keep our circles smaller and everything. We’d like for it not to stay that way, but that’s where we are right now,” she explained.





Back in October 2020, Jill admitted that she and her husband were “not on the best terms with some of my family.” She further shared, “We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

“We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just so like to pursue our own goals and everything,” Jill, who left “19 Kids and Counting” in 2017, added. “That’s when we made that decision. It was just a good decision for us.”

As for the Duggar family, a rep for the famous clan said in a statement, “Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”