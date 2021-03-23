Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Anniversary Of Selena Movie

“I studied her tirelessly.”
In a touching message, Jennifer commemorated the anniversary by reflecting on her preparation for the role and honoring Selena Quintanilla’s memory.
“I can’t believe it’s been 24 years since the release of Selena. I’m so proud of this movie!!! So proud to be a small part of Selena’s amazing legacy,” Jennifer wrote, including a clip of her Houston Astrodome performance in the film.
“When I was preparing for the role, I studied her tirelessly, her every step, her finger movements, her lips…her infectious laugh…her expressions,” Jennifer continued.
Jennifer also shared the advice she received from Edward James Olmos, the actor who played Selena’s father, moments after she took the stage for the historic Astrodome performance.
She went on to thank all those involved in the film, giving a special note of appreciation to Selena.
Jennifer also included clips recording songs for the movie, including “I Could Fall In Love.”
And, of course, she had to include a performance of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” from the film.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!