Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Stay Together ‘for the Sake of the Kids’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a strong reason to remain together despite their alleged rocky relationship. The pair, who were recently forced to brush off split rumors, are reported to be trying to work on their relationship for the sake of their kids.

An insider close to J.Lo tells HollywoodLife.com, “They may stay together a little bit for the sake of the kids, but that’s why they’re together right now.” As to why the couple has very much consideration about their children’s feelings regarding their relationship, the source adds, “Alex and Jennifer feel like they have a family right now.”

The source goes on dishing how the breakup report affected J.Lo and A-Rod’s children from their past relationship, “It was devastating for her to hear the news break when it did because she didn’t want them knowing anything was wrong. She doesn’t have the energy to even be mad.”

As of now, “Jennifer hasn’t told her kids of any decisions in regards to Alex right now,” according to the source.

J.Lo has 13-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. As for Alex, he has two daughters, Ella and Natasha, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. The pair are reportedly currently in the Dominican Republic with their kids, as Jennifer continues filming her new movie “Shotgun Wedding“.

J.Lo and A-Rod were hit with split rumors earlier this month as they had been reportedly spending time apart. The couple released a joint statement to deny it, though they admitted, “We are working through some things.”

Alex also made it clear he’s not single when he was quizzed about his relationship status in Miami, Florida, before he was seen reuniting with his fiancee in the Dominican Republic. Shutting down the split reports, the pair were spotted kissing once he arrived in their lodging.