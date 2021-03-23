Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Makes Disapproval of Beauty Filter Clear: Love Yourself

Instagram

Hoping to spread the message of self-love, the ‘Jersey Shore’ star announces that she would ‘rather be old and ugly’ instead of using photo editing app for her social media posts.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has no love for beauty filters. While she does not oppose plastic surgery as a means to enhance one’s look, the “Jersey Shore” alum made it clear to her fans and followers that she is against the use of photo editing apps for social media posts.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, March 21, the MTV reality star posted a photo of herself being makeup-free next to a selfie of her with a glam-up filter. In the caption, she first spilled, “Laying here bored and saw this app… so I said ‘why not?’ ” She then shared her thoughts on her edited photo as stating, “WTF. I’d rather be old and ugly [crying emoji].”

Stressing that everyone needs to love their looks without any filters, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star added, “Seriously, don’t do this crap to your pics… love yourself [love].” Her filtered photo itself saw her with fuller eyebrows, rosy cheeks, smokey eye shadow, heavy face contour, eyeliner, mascara and mauve-colored lips.

While JWoww focused her post on self-love messages, many took issue with her past cosmetic enhancements. One user left a comment that read, “What! Your saying dont do this to your pics when u did all that work to your face!!!!! lmao.” Another one wrote, “Love yourself…says the girl thats almost unrecognizable from the og days.”

A third pointed out that JWoww got Botox and other beauty treatments that enhanced her unfiltered photo. “True love, but you have endless money for all the medspa and injections [folded hands emojis]. Many of your followers don’t…It makes a difference in the #nofilter pics,” the user argued. It got the 35-year-old to write back, “You are not wrong there.”

Though acknowledging her record of going under the knife, the fiancee of professional wrestler Zack Carpinello explained that the photo-editing app made her complexion look pore-less and unnatural. “Made my face all baby smooth with a ring light glow [tears of joy face emoji],” she told a user who told her that the app “basically adds makeup.”

JWoww was no stranger to plastic surgery. The mother of two has had breast augmentation twice. Her first time was when she was 18 and the second one was after the birth of Meilani, her daughter with ex-husband Roger Mathews. In June 2018, she also spilled that she has gotten Botox injections to correct the effects of chronic teeth grinding and clenched jaw.