Jaylen Waddle mock draft: Packers, Colts, Ravens among best 2021 NFL Draft fits for Alabama WR

Jaylen Waddle will ensure that Alabama has two first-round wide receivers in successive drafts. After Henry Ruggs III (Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (Broncos) went No. 12 and No. 15 overall, respectively, in 2020, Waddle is hoping to join DeVonta Smith as a top-10 pick in 2021.

Waddle (5-10, 182 pounds) is a field-stretching speed merchant in the Ruggs’ mold, but he’s closer to Smith in being a complete wide receiver. He can make big plays lining up outside or inside. He also has great quickness and is built to explode after the catch.

In his final injury-shortened season at Alabama, Waddle averaged 21.1 yards per catch during the Crimson Tide’s national championship run, playing well off Smith and helping quarterback Mac Jones hit plenty of home runs. His style of play on the field is most comparable to Tyreek Hill. To that end, Waddle also can be a game-changing asset in the return game.

Who will end up with Waddle in the 2021 NFL Draft? Here’s examining the most likely landing spots:

Jaylen Waddle’s best fits in 2021 draft

1. Detroit Lions (No. 7 overall)

The Lions have been depleted at wide receiver with Kenny Golladay (Giants), Marvin Jones Jr. (Jaguars), Danny Amendola (unsigned) all not returning in free agency. A makeshift starting combination outside of Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams just won’t cut it for new QB Jared Goff and new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Detroit needs to think about Smith, too, but new GM Brad Holmes shouldn’t mind targeting a pure big playmaker to replace Golladay, either. The Lions should be a better running team with D’Andre Swift and also have a matchup nightmare at tight end in T.J. Hockenson. They could use someone to stretch the field and help open up the power running game and short-to-intermediate passing game for Goff. Waddle is worthy of going this high now.

The Giants would have been the best fit for Waddle at No. 11. But their big signing of Golladay should shift their focus to offensive tackle and defense.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (No. 5)

Convention wisdom has the Bengals going for an offensive tackle, namely Oregon’s Penei Sewell, to better pass-protect Joe Burrow. Outside-the-box thinking would say Burrow could really benefit from a dominant receiving tight end such as Florida’s Kyle Pitts.

Somewhere in between those offensive rebuilding philosophies is replacing A.J. Green with a younger ideal big-play complement to big body Tee Higgins and slot ace Tyler Boyd. Waddle could help the Bengals better take advantage of Burrow’s big arm and downfield accuracy.

3. Green Bay Packers (No. 29)

The Packers won’t be getting Waddle by staying put in the first round. But they should think about aggressively trading up for him with GM Brian Gutekunst whenever Smith and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase are off the board. Green Bay is position to win the Super Bowl now with Aaron Rodgers, but is missing that consistent, reliable home run hitter opposite stud No. 1 Davante Adams to take their league-high scoring offense to another level. Waddle would be the ideal additional big-play threat and has extra appeal because of potential slot usage.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (No. 6)

The Eagles are headed toward having a decision to make between Smith and Waddle, assuming Chase goes to the Dolphins (No. 3) or Bengals ahead of them. Smith is bit better for their purposes as an established complete No. 1, given that they used a first-rounder on speedy “Z” type Jalen Reagor last year. But should things shake up and Smith is off the board along with Chase, Waddle also would still be an excellent choice to pair with former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts.

5. Indianapolis Colts (No. 21)

The Colts also need a big-play wide receiver to replace T.Y. Hilton and make Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell more the complementary types they should be. Waddle and Carson Wentz would be a promising new downfield wide receiver-QB connection for Frank Reich. Indianapolis’ AFC contention status should also put it into consideration for a big trade up — but still lesser than Green Bay — from GM Chris Ballard.

6. Baltimore Ravens (No. 27)

The Ravens tried to get Golladay in NFL free agency to give them a true No. 1, allowing Marquise Brown to settle into more of an outside complementary deep-threat mode for Lamar Jackson. Unlike “Hollywood,” Waddle is good enough to expand from big-play guy to complete No. 1 on whom Jackson can rely in every situation. He would also be a fantastic blocking asset for their run-heavy attack.

The Ravens should also be thinking like the Packers and Colts and go for Waddle’s upside for a Super Bowl contender should he start to slip past the Panthers at No. 8. From the Cowboys at No. 10 through the Vikings at No. 14 would be the sweet spot for a trade up for any team wanting Waddle.