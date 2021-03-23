Japan’s judo gold medallist Koga dies aged 53: NHK By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese judoka Toshihiko Koga, who won Olympic gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, died on Wednesday aged 53, public broadcaster NHK said.

The cause of death was unknown, but NHK said Koga had been treated for cancer last year.

Koga won the gold medal in the lightweight class in 1992 and silver at the following Summer Games in Atlanta in 1996 in the half-middleweight class.

