Japan’s factory activity picks up in March on growing output, orders – flash PMI

Article content

TOKYO — An expansion of Japan’s factory activity gathered pace in March, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, helped by the prospect of a global economic recovery as an increasing number of countries roll out COVID-19 vaccines.

But the service sector remained much more gloomy, with businesses suffering from the coronavirus pandemic’s fallout even after the government lifted a state of emergency in the Tokyo region.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.0 in March from a final 51.4 in February.

That meant manufacturing activity came in above the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the second straight month.

The PMI survey showed that activity was helped by growing output and new orders. Future output, which shows firms’ growth expectations for the year ahead, also remained strongly positive.

“Positive sentiment stemmed from the expectation that the lifting of state of emergency measures and broader restrictions as vaccinations roll out would trigger a recovery in demand in both domestic and external markets,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.