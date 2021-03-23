Japan lowers exports view, says economy shows weakness in March report By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. A ship is pictured on an almost empty port in the Dotonbori amusement district of Osaka

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government in March cut its view on exports for the first time in 10 months, and said overall economic conditions were still showing weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities also urged attention to how the spread of COVID-19 is affecting the Japanese and other economies, days after the end of a state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and three neighbouring prefectures.

“The economy shows some weakness, though it continued picking up amid severe conditions due to the coronavirus,” the government said in its economic report for March.

Among key economic elements, the government slashed its assessment of exports, a key driver of Japan’s trade-reliant economy, for the first time since May, saying they were increasing at a slower pace.

Behind the downgrade was a slowdown in car exports, which showed signs of flattening out after manufacturers front-loaded shipments ahead of an expected recovery from the health crisis, especially in the United States, a government official said.

Analysts expect Japan’s economy to shrink sharply in the current quarter as the emergency that ended on Sunday weighed on business activity and consumer spending.

But they are also anticipating the decline will be followed by a rebound of an annualised 5.3% in the second-quarter, a Reuters poll showed last month, as economic activity is expected to pick up following the easing of lockdown measures.

Authorities upgraded their view on bankruptcies and of firms’ assessment of business conditions, saying they were showing signs of picking up, though severe spots remained.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR