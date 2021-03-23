Jane Fonda Invites Fans to Virtual Screening of Movie ‘Chasing Coral’

Instagram

The ‘Monster-in-Law’ actress is staging a virtual movie night to screen Netflix documentary and host a question and answer session about environmental issues with her followers.

Jane Fonda is inviting fans to join her for a special virtual movie night this week to continue raising awareness about environmental causes.

The “Monster-in-Law” star, a longtime climate change activist, began drawing more attention to the pressing need for action in 2019, when she launched her Fire Drill Fridays protests, which took her to Washington, D.C. and landed her behind bars on several occasions.

The in-person gatherings stalled as the COVID crisis took hold last year (20), but Fonda is still determined to keep her fellow demonstrators motivated by hosting her first online movie night, with a screening of Netflix documentary “Chasing Coral“.

“Fire Drill Fridays isn’t just a broadcast platform,” she tells People.com. “We are building a movement, a large and activated community willing and able to take action when called upon, so the more we feel we’re part of a community, the better.”

The event will feature Fonda mixing up a so-called “quarantini” cocktail from her own kitchen while fans will be encouraged to join a group text chat about the film and engage in a question and answer session with Fonda after the screening.

“There’s joy and good feeling where you’re part of a community united by a common goal,” Fonda says. “In this case, confronting the climate crisis in ways that science is demanding. Watching movies together is part of that.”

Join Fonda for the “Chasing Coral” screening at 5pm PT on Thursday (25Mar21) at: firedrillfridays.com.