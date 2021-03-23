Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic Heading to TV as Limited Series

Instagram

The project, which will see the ‘Ray’ actor in the starring role, will be executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese, and is supported by the former heavyweight boxer himself.

AceShowbiz –

Jamie Foxx‘s portrayal of Mike Tyson is set to hit the small screen as a limited series.

The project, which began life as a movie in 2014, will be produced for the small screen by Foxx, who will play the boxer, and executive produced by moviemaking heavyweights Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

Terence Winter was initially on board to write the screenplay, but newcomer Colin Preston has now been primed to pen the series.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson says. “Now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Foxx impressed fight fans last summer (2020) when he showed off his bulked-up physique – as he got into character to play Tyson – in shots posted online. At the time, he shared, “The transformation begins… ‘FINDING MIKE’. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time… people always ask me when is it going to happen?… things have finally lined up…”

“A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing,” he continued. “I shared these early pics of the process… like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!”

<br />

His isn’t the only limited series focused on the fearsome heavyweight – but the only one backed by Tyson himself.

The boxer recently lashed out at Hulu executives after they revealed they had ordered a series, titled “Iron Mike“, from “I, Tonya” screenwriter and director Craig Gillespie and executive produced by Margot Robbie and Karin Gist.