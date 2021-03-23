Jameis Winston: ‘I really love Drew Brees’

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got emotional while talking about his relationship with recently retired quarterback Drew Brees, explaining that Brees helped him get a second chance in his career.

“For him to put his arm around me and give me any encouraging words after I saw the resilience, the passion, the way that he approached every single day. For that to even be a story, I was touched by that,” Winston said. “Because he doesn’t even know how much he means to me and my family, for real.”

After being driven out of Tampa Bay due to a lack of wins and an excess of turnovers, Winston hoped to get his career back on track in New Orleans. Now that he is set to compete for the starting job with the Saints this upcoming season after re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, he made it clear exactly how much Brees’ mentorship meant to him.

Winston said that he was “speechless” that he got to learn behind someone he admired as much as Brees, saying that he looked up to him “as a quarterback growing up in Bessemer, Ala.”

“That really gets me emotional because I really love Drew Brees,” Winston said. “I don’t think he understands.”