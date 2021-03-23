Jack Dorsey sells genesis tweet for $2.9M, NFTs save wild pandas and more By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter sold a tokenized representation of his first-ever tweet for more than $2.9 million on Monday.

The tweet was published on March 21, 2006, and reads:

John Cleese’s Brooklyn Bridge, (opensea.io)
Regular PixelPandas, (opensea.io)