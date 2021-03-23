Institutional crypto managers report record AUM despite U.S. inflows plummeting By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
According to digital asset investment manager, CoinShares, institutional demand in the U.S. has declined slightly however European funds are still buying.

According to Coinshares’ March 22 Fund Flows Weekly report, combined flows into institutional crypto products totaled $99 million for the week ending March 20.