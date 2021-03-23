“The inclusion of ‘they,’ in addition to ‘she,’ feels most authentic to me.”

“For those asking RE: my updated Instagram bio, I am happy with either pronouns,” Halsey wrote on their Instagram story on Monday.

Halsey announced they were pregnant in January, posting a series of adorable bump photos to Instagram with the simple caption: “surprise!”

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood,'” Halsey wrote on Instagram in February. “But truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all,” they went on. “Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”