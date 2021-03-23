Helena Bonham Carter Opens Up on How She and Her Kids Coped After Tim Burton Divorce

WENN

The ‘Corpse Bride’ actress talks about overcoming heartache after she parted ways with the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ director with whom she shares two children.

AceShowbiz –

Helena Bonham Carter has credited her dogs for helping her overcome relationship heartache.

The actress – who has two children with her ex Tim Burton – has revealed that her beloved dogs have played a crucial role in helping her to bounce back from her split from the director in 2014.

Helena – who is now dating writer Rye Dag Holmboe – shared on Instagram Live, “It’s no secret that I split up with the father of my children. So when you divorce – and I share this only because I think it helps other people – part of the trauma of it is that you lose the sense of your family.”

However, Helena’s dogs have played a pivotal role in her life over recent years.

The actress also revealed that her pooches are popular with her kids.

“In remaking the next unit, I think the dogs have been amazing. They’ve helped the children too,” she added.

Helena previously described her split from Tim as a “cruel” experience.

But she also revealed that their situation has become easier over time.

“It’s taken us some time to adjust, but I think it’s really very good now. And the kids are fine, they get to have a dual life. At first it’s a horrible thing to get used to, not having your children around (when you share custody),” she said.

“The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. But then you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Oh, I get this week off!’ Some parts are very much to be recommended.”

Despite this, Helena couldn’t retain a “stiff upper lip” amid their split.

“It’s a horrible thing to be in public and going through a personal fragmentation, and I’ve never been a pretender. The stiff upper lip, I find boring,” she reflected.