Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Didn’t Want To Get Divorced

Maybe the conscious uncoupling wasn’t so conscious after all.
Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex Chris Martin may have helped coin the phrase “conscious uncoupling” but that’s apparently not what she wanted to do at all.
Gwyneth and Chris, who share children Apple and Moses, tied the knot in 2003 but mutually decided to separate in 2014.
At the time, the couple admitted that “while we love each other very much we will remain separate” and expressed their efforts to put their children first.
But looking back on her divorce on a recent episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Gwyneth says it was never her desire to split.
“I’ve learned so much from something I wanted least in the world. I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically,” Gwyneth explained.
But Gwyneth added that some good came out of the situation, noting, “I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband.”
Gwyneth and Brad first developed a friendship after meeting on the set on Glee. Things later turned romantic and the duo eventually got married in 2018.
“He demands that I am honest with myself. That is hard for me but really helps me grow,” Gwyneth concluded.
So while Gwyneth and Chris’ split may not have been totally ideal, it sounds like things worked out in the end!
