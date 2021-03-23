Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up on Her Biggest Fear When Starting Relationship With Ben Falchuk

Instagram

The Goop founder admits she was initially scared of entering a relationship with her now-husband following her divorce from Chris Martin after more than a decade of marriage.

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s painful divorce from Coldplay singer Chris Martin taught the actress more about herself than anything else in her life.

The Oscar winner insists she never thought divorce would be a possibility for her when she and the Yellow singer wed in 2003, but the “conscious uncoupling” offered her huge clues as to the type of person she was and the woman she wanted to be.

“I’ve learned so much from something I wanted least in the world,” she told fellow actress Anna Faris during an appearance on her “Unqualified” podcast. “I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically.”

“But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad (Falchuk), my husband.”

And opening up about her relationship with the writer/producer, who Paltrow wed in 2018, she added, “We were friends first for a long time and once I was like, ‘Are we going to date? Is this happening?’ I was scared because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn’t know how to (do).”

“I like to fight by shutting down… I leave the room. And he’s like… ‘Absolutely not. We are sitting down and we are figuring this out.’ And he demands that I am honest with myself in a way that is hard for me but which really helps me grow. I think I recognized his amazing qualities.”

“It was like being with some kind of jiujitsu master, where they’re like, ‘I’m going to make you see your own stuff so you can win and advance.’ ”