When Jared Goff was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, Michael Brockers said Stafford was a “level up” over Goff.

Soon after those comments, Brockers was traded to the Lions, reuniting him with Goff. The 30-year-old told reporters on Monday that he apologized to Goff, saying he has “so much respect” for him.

Goff also talked to reporters on Monday, saying his relationship with Brockers is “all good.”