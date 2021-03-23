Georgia Tech delays practice start due to COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football program confirmed it was delaying the start of spring practices due to the discovery of what head coach Geoff Collins referred to as “a small number of positive COVID-19 tests” within the team.

Collins added:

“Knowing that this is always a possibility, we built extra days that we could potentially practice into our spring schedule, so we were prepared in case this situation arose and fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring.”

Georgia Tech explained in its brief statement that it will commence its practice schedule “as soon as appropriate, guided by direction from medical experts and with the health and safety of its student-athletes and staff as the top priority.”

Per the school’s official website, the Yellow Jackets will hold their spring football game on April 23.

The Tennessee Volunteers, Duke Blue Devils and Ohio State Buckeyes are among big-name schools that have recently temporarily halted activities due to coronavirus-related concerns despite vaccine rollouts occurring throughout the country.

Previously, NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee chair and West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said the NCAA will review and alter any team spring practice schedules and guidelines “on a case-by-case basis” if necessary.