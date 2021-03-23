George Segal Passed Away From Bypass Surgery Complication

WENN/Andres Otero

The death of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ star at the age of 87 in Santa Rosa, California has been confirmed by his wife Sonia, as his longtime manager Abe Hoch mourns the loss.

AceShowbiz –

TV and movie veteran George Segal has died, aged 87. The actor’s wife, Sonia, confirmed the sad news on Tuesday, March 23, revealing the “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” star passed away due to “complications from bypass surgery”.

Segal’s longtime manager and friend, Abe Hoch, has since issued a statement mourning the passing of the actor. “I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away,” he said. “I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”

Segal, who was born in Long Island, New York in 1934, started out on the stage after a military stint and made his movie debut in 1961’s “The Young Doctors”.

His film credits also included “Ship of Fools”, “King Rat”, “The Owl & the Pussycat”, “A Touch of Class”, “Fun With Dick & Jane”, and “California Split”, but his most notable role came in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, for which he landed an Oscar nod for his role as Nick, opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Segal famously dropped out of Blake Edward’s hit film 10, leaving the late Dudley Moore to land the lead role. Years after his movie career dried up, Segal found success on TV in the comedy series “Just Shoot Me” and “The Goldbergs“.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his 83rd birthday in 2017. Throughout his career, he also collected five Golden Globes nominations.

Segal was married three times. He first tied the knot with film editor Marion Sobel, with whom he shared two daughters, in 1956. Their 26 years of marriage ended in a divorce in 1983. He then wedded music manager Linda Rogoff until her death in 1996. He remained married to his high school sweetheart, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, until time of his death.