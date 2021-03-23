Funds expect subdued U.S. inflation, strong EM FX

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) – Fixed income managers expect the U.S. Treasury yield curve to steepen in the next 12 months and many anticipate inflation will remain subdued in a 1.8-2.4% range, a survey from Russell Investments showed on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have risen over 70 basis points this year as investors bet on a strong economic recovery that will boost inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve now targets an “average” of 2% inflation, instead of a fixed 2% goal, giving it more flexibility.

According to the Russell survey conducted in February, 76% of respondents expect U.S. inflation to hover between the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 1.8-2.4%. Just 10% see a deflationary environment ahead, versus 21% in the previous quarter’s survey.

Of the 50 bond and currency managers that responded to Russell’s first-quarter survey, 57% expected the global economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Bond and currency managers expected investment grade assets will offer the most attractive risk-adjusted returns in the next 12 months, favouring high-yield assets and emerging market local and hard currency debt.

The survey revealed a preference among money managers for the Brazilian real as the most attractive emerging market currency in the next 12 months. Almost 89% expected a positive performance from emerging market currencies.

The real has lost around 6% so far this year against the dollar, underperforming broader emerging currencies though they too are down 0.7% year-to-date.

Russell said 71% of managers expect emerging market FX implied volatility to rise in the next 12 months compared to 57% who predicted higher implied volatility for major currencies.

Investors appear to have become less bullish on the euro, which 61% of managers saw in a $1.21-$1.25 range. Russell’s fourth-quarter 2020 survey showed 73% believed the single currency would trade between $1.21 and $1.30.

The euro was near $1.19 on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR