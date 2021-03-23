FTX set to secure naming rights to Miami NBA stadium until 2040 By Cointelegraph

FTX set to secure naming rights to Miami NBA stadium until 2040

FTX has reached an agreement with Miami-Dade County on a 19-year partnership worth $135 million, to name Miami Heat’s home stadium the FTX Arena.

The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange backed by Alameda Research, is set to become the first member of the crypto industry to secure NBA naming rights, pending approval from the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners on March 26.

