Frothy oil market deflates as virus fears return: Kemp

LONDON — Oil futures prices have tumbled for the second time in two weeks, skimming some frothiness off the top of the market, which had been anticipating a strong rebound in consumption as people around the world are vaccinated.

Front-month Brent prices are trading around $62 per barrel, down by more than $7.50 per barrel or 10% from the March 11 high. That is the sharpest fall since the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020.

For four months, prices had risen by more than $32 per barrel or 86%, boosted since November by progress on coronavirus vaccines.

The latest slide came during a resurgence of infections and slow progress with immunisations in a number of countries, including much of Europe, threatening resumption of international passenger air travel.

In retrospect, the futures market was already looking very overheated by the end of February and start of March, creating ideal conditions for a sharp retreat.

By the final trading day of February, front-month prices had risen by 30% in two months, a rate of increase in the 98th percentile for all similar periods since the start of 1993 (https://tmsnrt.rs/31bLM56).

Brent’s six-month calendar spread had surged into a backwardation of more than $4.70 per barrel, also in the 98th percentile, pointing to a market expected to become exceptionally tight.