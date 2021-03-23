Free food a thing of the past for Virgin Australia economy passengers

Economy customers will be forced to purchase food and drink from the onboard menu from March 25, but will still be offered free water, tea and coffee.
Business class guests will be offered a plated meal from the airline’s new business class menu.
Incoming CEO Jayne Hrdlicka proposed to make Virgin a “mid-market” airline with three levels on in-cabin seating, including business class, economy X and economy seats.
The move is designed to pitch Virgin as a middle ground airline, between a premium Qantas offering and the more budget Jetstar.