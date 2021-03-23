Former NRL superstar’s phone calls released after guilty verdict

Former rugby league player Jarryd Hayne is adjusting to life on strict bail conditions as more details of his trial are made public.

In recorded phone calls released following yesterday’s guilty verdict, Hayne is heard telling a friend “that sheila went to the NRL .”

“Which one?” the man responded.

Jarryd Hayne speaks to the media outside Downing Centre Courts after a guilty verdict. (Edwina Pickles)

“From Newcastle,” Hayne said.

“What the f— man, what a weirdo,” Hayne added.

A short time later he took a call from NRL star Mitchell Pearce.

“Who’s this sheila coming out saying something about ya?” The Knights player asked.

“We were just fooling around and she like, she like bled a little bit. It was weird,” Hayne told him.

“Then she wigged out. I said nah listen you’re sweet. I said f——- like my fingernail must have clipped you…”

One of the phone calls released by the court was between Hayne and Mitchell Pearce (pictured). (Getty)

Police had begun listening to Hayne’s calls after they were alerted to the allegation by the NRL Integrity Commission, six and a half weeks after the assault in Newcastle.

“You could tell she’s f—— mate just a weirdo mate, you know a young cow just carrying on,” he told another caller.

Hayne was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent yesterday.

The court heard he asked his taxi driver to wait outside the woman’s home while he went inside.

The woman told the court when she realised the cab was waiting outside she decided she was not going to touch Hayne because she knew he only wanted one thing.

Jarryd Hayne with his wife Amellia Bonnici, walking out of Downing Centre Courts after a guilty verdict. (Edwina Pickles)

“My heart dropped kinda thing because I thought he had only come there for one thing.”

“I think the whole time in my mind I thought this could one day turn into something.”

The court heard a jail sentence is “inevitable”.

Hayne was ordered to hand over $50,000 to mitigate any flight risk before his bail was continued until a sentence hearing in May.