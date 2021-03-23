Fernando Tatis Jr. exits game with apparent injury

Cassavell added that the 22-year-old was seen “walking gingerly” as he exited the ballpark while accompanied by a member of San Diego’s medical staff. There’s no update on Tatis’ status as of late Tuesday afternoon other than that he was being examined.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune explained that Padres’ officials were initially concerned about Tatis’ left shoulder. “His gait appeared normal as he made his way along the right field line,” Acee wrote.

Back in February, Tatis agreed to a 14-year, $340 million extension to remain with the Padres for the foreseeable future.