Federal judge’s decision could be a blow for the privacy rights of crypto users By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Federal judge’s decision could be a blow for the privacy rights of crypto users

A federal judge has implied that an individual may not have the right to force the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, to expunge financial records it obtains from crypto exchanges.

In granting a motion to dismiss filed in December, Judge Joseph DiClerico in the District of New Hampshire suggested the Internal Revenue Service has no obligation to honor requests to purge crypto transaction records it received from Coinbase or other exchanges regarding information for federal taxes. Dismissed in part for lack of jurisdiction, the civil rights case filed by plaintiff James Harper against IRS commissioner Charles Rettig, the agency, and its officers concluded after almost a year in court.