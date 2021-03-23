Falcons sign running back Mike Davis to two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Mike Davis to a two-year deal that is worth $5.5 million, with $3 million fully guaranteed in the first year, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Davis enjoyed the best season of his career last year, filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. Over 12 starts, the 28-year-old racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards for the Panthers, along with a combined eight touchdowns on the ground and through the air.

But with McCaffrey set to return fully healthy next season, Davis’ time with the Panthers came to an end, and now he will be joining the Falcons, who could certainly use a boost in the running game.

Atlanta had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league last year, gaining just over 1,500 yards on the ground while averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, the second-lowest in the league. They also lost their leading rusher from last season, as Todd Gurley is currently a free agent.

Davis should have the opportunity to be the lead rusher for the Falcons, as the team has limited options in the backfield beyond Ito Smith, who has only rushed for more than 300 yards once in his career.