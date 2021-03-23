Eye-catching AstraZeneca vaccine results confidence boost for anxious Australians

New test findings from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine , which showed 79 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease and 100 per cent efficacy against severe disease and hospitalisation, is likely to boost Australians’ confidence in the vaccine.

The headline-grabbing results will also be welcome news for the Australian government, Stephen Duckett, director of health at the Grattan Institute and former secretary of the Commonwealth Department of Health, told nine.com.au.

“The government will be ecstatic because it has invested a lot of money in AstraZeneca,” Dr Duckett said.

A medical staffer prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine centre in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. (AP)

“It is the mainstay of our vaccination program so they will be happy the results were so positive.”

AstraZeneca was mired in controversy earlier this month after a small number of reports of blood clotting emerged, just after Australia had launched its mass vaccination rollout.

At the time, a group of European countries, including Germany, France and Ireland, suspended use of the vaccine over concerns about blood clots.

Dr Duckett said the results likely showed those suspensions had been “a bit hasty”, which is what the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had also concluded at the time .

The World Health Organisation and the EMA voiced support for the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying its coronavirus benefits outweigh any risks.

The new phase three results, released yesterday, were “good news” for any Australians who had become anxious over the safety of the vaccine, Dr Duckett said.

“It showed pretty conclusively the AstraZeneca vaccine both protects people against getting COVID, and also if you get coronavirus it protects people against the consequences of severe COVID.”

The findings from the new trial included more than 32,000 participants, a sample group Dr Duckett described as a “good size, with lots of of people aged over 65, an important age group”.

As part of the trial, the 32,000 adult volunteers recruited across all ages received either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo vaccine at a four-week interval.

About 79 per cent of trial participants were White, 22 per cent were Hispanic, 8 per cent were Black, 4 per cent were Native American and 4 per cent were Asian.

About 20 per cent of participants were 65 years and over and approximately 60 per cent had conditions linked with higher risk of severe COVID-19, such as diabetes, severe obesity or heart disease.

In patients 65 years and older, vaccine efficacy was 80 per cent, AstraZeneca said – echoing the overall trial results – which is notable as some countries initially did not authorise the vaccine for use in this older age group, citing a lack of data from earlier trials.

Dr Duckett said the high efficacy numbers were impressive.

The Morrison government had gone big on the AstraZeneca vaccine, securing 53.8 million doses , with 3.8 million doses scheduled for delivery to Australia in early 2021.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use in Australia in late February. (AP)

Ups and downs of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which was developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, started out with a reputation for being one of the world’s most promising COVID-19 vaccines.

Last spring and summer, Oxford researchers talked it up as the frontrunner, although they would later sometimes backtrack and warn against over-promising.

Twice it put its clinical trials on hold when participants who received the vaccine became ill – both times it was restarted when it was determined the illnesses were not related to the vaccine.

Then in November, questions arose about the company’s efficacy data, and it was revealed that a mistake was made in the trial and some participants received the wrong dose.

The vaccine became the subject of controversy earlier in the month when a number of European countries decided to temporarily suspend its rollout due to reports of blood clotting in patients post inoculation.