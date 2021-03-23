EU looks to wrap up Q1 funding with 13 bln euro SURE bond sale

Article content

AMSTERDAM — Euro zone bond yields fell and the European Union drummed up high demand for its latest bond sale on Tuesday as an uncertain coronavirus outlook supported demand for the bloc’s safe-haven assets.

The EU will raise 13 billion euros from the sale of five- and 25-year social bonds to fund its SURE unemployment scheme via a syndicate of banks later on Tuesday, with investor demand over 81 billion euros, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The five-year bond will raise 8 billion euros and the 25-year bond will raise 5 billion, according to the lead manager.

The deal should round up the EU’s funding for the first quarter, as it recently told investors in a presentation that 13 billion euros was the maximum amount it had left to raise in the quarter.

The EU is expected to raise another 13 billion to 14 billion euros in the second quarter before wrapping up funding for SURE, the investor presentation said. Then it will move on to fund its much larger 750 billion-euro recovery fund.

The backdrop for safe-haven euro area government bond remained supportive. Treasury yields dipped ahead of a $60 billion auction of two-year bonds and tightened coronavirus measures in Europe underscored the bloc’s slower recovery from the virus. Bond yields fall as prices rise.