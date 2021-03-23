Drummond expected to join Lakers if bought out by Cavaliers

The NBA trade deadline is just two days away, and if the Cleveland Cavaliers are unable to trade Andre Drummond, it is widely believed around the league that the center will be bought out of his contract and then will join the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The league believes — and I know that that’s a vague statement, but I’m saying it that way to avoid trapping myself — the league believes, numerous teams that I’ve talked to believe, that Andre Drummond is heading for the Lakers if/when he gets bought out,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the Hoops Collective Podcast.

The Cavaliers are hoping they can deal Drummond before Thursday’s deadline, but his contract has proven to be a massive roadblock, as he is earning $28 million this season. If the deadline passes without a deal, Cleveland is likely to buy-out at least part of Drummond’s remaining contract, allowing him to join whatever team he wants.

And the Lakers appear to be at the top of the list, as they would certainly benefit from adding a center who is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. The Brooklyn Nets have also been linked to Drummond, as they have already added Blake Griffin in the buy-out market.