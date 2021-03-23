Draymond: ‘I’m the best defender to ever play in the NBA’

Draymond Green is known as one of the league’s best defenders, but the former Defensive Player of the Year took it a step further recently, declaring himself the greatest defender in NBA history.

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play in the NBA,” Green said on the Dubs Talk podcast. “I stand by that. I’d put myself up against anyone.”

Green making such a bold declaration may come as a bit of a surprise, but he certainly has an impressive resume on the defensive side of the floor. The 31-year-old has won DPOY and has been named to five All-NBA Defensive Teams, including making First Team three times.

When asked why he felt he was the all-time best defender, Green said that he encapsulates the things that he believes makes a great defender: “Reaction time, toughness, being able to see the picture long before it develops, and most importantly, in order to finish a defensive possession, you got to rebound, and I think I rebound well.”

The bold statement from Green is sure to generate a healthy amount of disagreement among passionate fans who could argue any number of players throughout NBA history. These types of debates are half the fun of being a sports fan, and whether you think Green is spot on or out of his mind, we can all appreciate the fun we get to have arguing one way or another.