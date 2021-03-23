Demi Lovato Almost Relapsed After Overdose Following Body-Shaming Comments

“I honestly think that’s what led to everything happening,” she went on. “It was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn’t, and then living this lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn’t.”

In recently released clips from the film, Lovato claimed she was sexually assaulted and “left for dead” by her drug dealer on the night of the overdose.

She also said that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack, and is still experiencing brain impairment as well as blind spots in her vision.