Deadly Fire Tears Through Rohingya Camp

The Bangladesh authorities say that at least 15 people have died after a devastating fire ripped through the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, leaving hundreds injured and tens of thousands homeless once again.
“We are deeply concerned about the fire incident that took place in some camps near Cox’s Bazar.” “Families were separated. Some children are still looking for their parents. This is a very, very difficult situation, and our heart goes out to the thousands of refugees who have yet met another disaster.”
