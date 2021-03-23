Danish Red Cross sponsors $3M blockchain-based volcano catastrophe bond By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto and blockchain adoption for humanitarian causes is set for another expansion as the Danish Red Cross has sponsored a catastrophe bond aimed at providing relief in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption.

According to CIR Magazine, the catastrophe bond — often shortened to cat bond — has the backing of private firms and other humanitarian establishments with investors like Solidum Partners and Plenum Investments associated with the project.