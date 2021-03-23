Dabo Swinney ‘can’t speculate’ on Deshaun Watson allegations

Deshaun Watson is facing an ever-growing list of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct, and Dabo Swinney, Watson’s former coach at Clemson, expressed his support for the quarterback despite being “disappointed to see his name in the news.”

“Look, I love Deshaun Watson,” Swinney told TMZ Sports. “He’s like a son to me. That’s how I love him. As far as the legal stuff and all that, that will take its course. Certainly can’t speculate or comment on any of that stuff, but all I can tell you is I’ve known Deshaun since the 9th grade and he’s been nothing but exemplary in every area that I’ve ever known him in.”

Watson has 14 lawsuits filed against him currently, with attorney Tony Buzbee saying that a total of 24 women currently have come forward with accusations against the Texans quarterback. Watson has so far denied any allegations against him, calling the first two lawsuits “a baseless six-figure settlement demand” while stating that he looked forward to clearing his name.

The Texans said that they were “aware” of the civil lawsuits against Watson and that they “take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously.”