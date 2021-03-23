Crypto-collateralized loans may soon bring new investors to space By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Institutional investors will soon be able to receive Bitcoin-collateralized U.S. dollar loans through Silvergate Capital (NYSE:) Corporation — the holding company of pro-crypto institution, Silvergate Bank.

According to an announcement from Silvergate, Coinbase Custody will be the custodian for loans funded through the bank’s Silvergate Exchange Network, or SEN. The network will provide access to capital through U.S. dollar loans collateralized by (BTC) while Coinbase holds the crypto in cold storage.