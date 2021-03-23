Coronavirus vaccinations offer hope to long Covid sufferers

According to the British Medical Journal, up to 10 per cent of people infected by the virus will suffer from long COVID.
But a small study and recent anecdotal surveys may give hope to long-haulers the vaccination could help alleviate their symptoms, which can include fatigue, pain, nausea and headaches.
Are you suffering from long COVID? Contact: msaunoko@nine.com.au
One month after vaccination, 44 patients who had been hospitalised with coronavirus eight months earlier reported improvement in 23 per cent of their long COVID symptoms such as joint pain and breathing difficulties, while 5.6 per cent of their symptoms had worsened.
The study, published two weeks ago, included comparison data from 22 long COVID sufferers who were yet to be vaccinated.
“When compared to matched unvaccinated participants from the same cohort, those who had receive a vaccine had a small overall improvement in Long COVID symptoms,” the study said.
The survey, by Gez Medinger, a Londoner who had experienced long COVID, reported 172 people felt no different after their vaccination.
Survivor Corps found 270 felt no change and 82 felt worse.
Many long-haulers experience fatigue, cognitive impairment, difficulty breathing, headaches, depression, sleep problems and loss of the sense of taste or smell.
According to Federal Government data, 29,211 Australians have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Based on those figures and medical assumptions on long COVID, there will be hundreds of Australians who are long-haulers.
Australia launched its coronavirus vaccination program in February.
After a slower start than planned – Australia is currently 2.8 million jabs behind schedule – the national rollout could extend into early 2022.