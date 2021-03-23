Coinbase listing effect reemerges as Ankr, Curve (CRV) and Storj rally By Cointelegraph

On March 23 the Coinbase listing ‘bump’ reemerged as the exchange announced that it would list Ankr (ANKR), Curve DAO Token (CRV), and Storj (STORJ) on Coinbase Pro.

A blog post from the top U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange stated that inbound transfers for ANKR, CRV and STORJ are available beginning March 23 with trading set to “begin on or after 9 AM Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, March 25, if liquidity conditions are met.”

CRV/USDT vs. ANKR/USDT vs. STORJ/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
ANKR/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. ANKR price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
CRV/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. CRV price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
STORJ/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView