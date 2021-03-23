Claudia Jordan ‘Aggravated’ by Gary Owen’s Wife’s Claim of Her Involvement in Their Divorce

Instagram/WENN/Brian To

Calling Kenya Duke’s allegation ‘weird’ and ‘stupid,’ the former ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star denies knowing any woman whom her comedian friend allegedly had an affair with.

Claudia Jordan has responded after Gary Owen‘s estranged wife dragged her into the couple’s divorce. Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 22, the actress/model denied any involvement in the comedian and his wife Kenya Duke’s split.

Calling Kenya’s claim about her “stupid,” “weird” and “messy,” the talk show host admitted to feeling “aggravated” that Kenya chose to air out her allegation against Claudia. The 47-year-old said she has reached out to a friend of Kenya so that they can talk “woman to woman” and “not to play this in front of everybody.”

But before the speculation goes wilder, Claudia stressed, “I absolutely have nothing to do” with Gary and Kenya’s divorce. “I don’t have a friend in Dallas or anywhere that is his mistress. I don’t know any woman that is his mistress,” she said in the lengthy video, adding, “All my girls are in a relationship or married.”

Claudia’s clarification comes in the wake of Kenya’s post, in which she called out Gary for allegedly cheating on her with a Texas woman. Kenya also alleged that the former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” might have have had something to do with it, claiming that Gary’s mistress is Claudia’s “friend.”

“Have all your info. I am going to deal with you in a minute, I am a little busy now. You can have him but you cant disrespect me and my kids in the process,” Kenya wrote in the now-deleted post. “Let her know a storm is coming.”

She added in the caption, “Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning. 23 years together Gary didn’t have s**t but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live. Dallas, TX your old a**should know better – Married not separated- married.”

Kenya went on blasting her estranged husband, “@garyowencomedy all the energy you spent lying, acting and creating a fake narrative for these b***hes that want to be me, you could have done it with a veggie burger and a glass of fake filtered water.”

She then made it clear that her anger wasn’t directed at Claudia, but instead her friend as she added, “#whitewomenarenotinvolved #notclaudia #claudiasfriend #draggingmebackto98th/MacArthur street mindset…” Kenya then concluded her post, “I’ve worked so hard and come so far, I bought a package of 5 therapy sessions but [they] don’t start until the 29th … Happy Monday.”

It was previously reported that Kenya filed for divorce from Gary after 18 years of marriage. She reportedly filed the papers on Friday, March 19 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It’s unclear when Gary and Kenya, who have three adult children, sons Emilio and Austin and a daughter named Kennedy, separated before she filed for divorce, but she last posted about the funnyman on July 26, 2020 to mark his 46th birthday.

Meanwhile, Gossip of the City reported that Gary was cheating on Kenya prior to her divorce filing. The gossip blog posted a screenshot of a DM it sent to Kenya in which it claimed to have “a video of him asking a girl for her phone number” to prove his alleged infidelity, which may help Kenya in court.

Gary has neither spoken up on his split from Kenya nor responded to the cheating allegation.