China’s yuan dips as Xinjiang sanctions crimp risk sentiment

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Tuesday on lower appetite for the currency after Western

governments imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over human

rights abuses in Xinjiang and as the dollar remained near recent

highs.

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada

are seeking to hold Beijing accountable for mass detentions of

Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region of the country’s

northwest, where the U.S. says China is committing genocide.

China denies all accusations of abuse and responded to the

new sanctions with its own punitive measures.

The spot yuan opened at 6.5075 per dollar, but

eased to 6.5098 by midday, 14 pips softer than Monday’s

late-session close. Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank,

said the imposition of sanctions was the primary driver of the

yuan’s weakness.

The currency’s dip came despite the People’s Bank of China

setting a firmer daily midpoint rate at 6.5036 per

dollar, from 6.5191 on Monday.

“Market risk sentiment hasn’t been very good recently, and

risky currencies have depreciated, which may drive the yuan to

weaken,” said a trader at a Chinese bank, adding that corporate

demand for dollar selling is muted.

The offshore yuan eked out a 4 pip gain against the