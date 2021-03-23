China’s Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogaming merger -sources

Article content

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is having to offer concessions in a plan to merge the country’s top two videogame live-streaming sites in order to resolve antitrust concerns, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Tencent, China’s No. 1 videogame and social media firm, first announced plans to merge Huya and DouYu last year in a tieup designed to streamline its stakes in the firms, estimated by data firm MobTech to have an 80% slice of a market already worth more than $3 billion and growing fast.

But with regulators concerned the deal would give Tencent overwhelming dominance, it’s willing to settle for approval subject to conditions, according to the people, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

China’s State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in December it was reviewing the merger.

Tencent, Huya, DouYu and SAMR did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The change of tack comes amid Beijing’s sweeping anti-monopoly crackdown on China’s internet giants. The crackdown started with 2020’s shelving of financial technology firm Ant Group’s $37 billion initial public offering, and has expanded across the sector, battering share prices and prompting some to take pre-emptive measures before they are targeted.