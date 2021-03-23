China’s digital yuan will offer best privacy protection, says official By Cointelegraph

China’s digital yuan will offer best privacy protection, says official
Chinese authorities are willing to ensure maximum user privacy for the country’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC, according to an official at the People’s Bank of China.
Mu Changchun, head of the People’s Bank of China’s digital currency research institute, spoke of China’s digital yuan privacy capabilities at the 2021 China Development Forum on Sunday, local news agency Sina (NASDAQ:) Finance reported.
