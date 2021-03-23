China’s CSI 300 Slumps to Breach 5,000 Support Level Yet Again

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China’s stock market slipped back toward its 2021 low, piercing through a key support level as traders dumped everything from electronic cigarette to raw-materials stocks.

The CSI 300 Index dropped as much as 1.8%, extending losses from this year’s peak to more than 14%. It comes just days after the benchmark notched its longest weekly losing streak since early 2016 after global stocks tumbled and talks between the U.S. and China soured.

The gauge dipped under the 5,000 point support level, a threshold it last settled below a day after the market fell into a technical correction. Traders added they were concerned about disappointing earnings growth which would not match up to the buying frenzy before the Lunar New Year break.

Credit Suisse Group AG analysts added to the grim outlook after they downgraded Chinese stocks to underweight from market weight, citing slower earnings growth and expensive valuations. The brokerage had slashed its view on China to market weight just a month prior.

“China now looks expensive on a number of metrics,” analysts including Dan Fineman and Kin Nang Chik write in a note. “China should suffer a bigger payback than most markets from temporary gains the pandemic delivered.”